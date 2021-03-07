Garmin launches new smartwatch in India for Rs 20,990

New Delhi, March 7 : Smart wearables and GPS tracker maker Garmin on Sunday launched its new smartwatch – ‘Lily’ at a starting price of Rs 20,990 in the Indian market.

According to the company, jewellery-like timepieces, Lily offers women’s health features, including menstrual cycle tracking and newly launched pregnancy tracking feature sharing mother-to-be a snapshot of their pregnancy alongside their other health, wellness and activity data.

“From style to health monitoring, Lily is a perfect partner on the wrist. We hope more and more female users benefit from our new smartwatch and helps them lead healthier lives for themselves as well as their families,” Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India said in a statement.

Through the Garmin Connect app and compatible Garmin smartwatch, users can log pregnancy-related symptoms, track baby movement, blood glucose levels, create customizable reminders, receive exercise and nutrition tips and more.

Further, users can also access stress tracking, body battery monitoring and can enjoy multiple sports activities.

Making it special for women, Lily is crafted with a 34mm watch case, unique T-bar lugs, and slender 14mm band along with six trendy and classic colour options.

It also features a unique metallic patterned lens that reveals a bright liquid crystal monochromatic touchscreen display that disappears when not in use.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.