Garmin unveils new smartwatch in India at Rs 20,990

New Delhi: Smart wearables and GPS tracker maker Garmin on Tuesday launched a new smartwatch — Approach S12 — in India to help golfers in improving their game and providing accurate data for each swing.

Priced at Rs 20,990, the smartwatch comes preloaded with more than 42,000 golf courses around the world.

With the new Big Numbers display mode, the smartwatch makes it easier to read yardage numbers during play.

“As the golf enthusiasts are increasing in India, the players need a perfect device which can enhance their performance and game with accurate data,” Ali Rizvi, Director of Garmin India, said in a statement.

“The new Approach S12 is engineered with all the essential elements which is required by the players during their game. The smartwatch will equip the customers with precision and form with every swing and also add a touch of style to their personality,” Rizvi added.

The Approach S12 includes interchangeable quick release bands and introduces a unique round watch design with a 1.3-inch sunlight-readable high-resolution display.

When paired with the Garmin Golf app1 on a compatible smartphone, the smartwatch wirelessly updates a player’s most frequently played golf courses for up-to-date course information.A

Golf enthusiasts can now golf with style and rely on smartwatch capabilities for performance stats, the company said.