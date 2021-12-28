Gas leak kills 6 in Pakistan

Islamabad: Six people, including three children, were killed due to a gas leak in Hangu district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the incident took place in a house at Gulshan Colony due to gas leakage from a heater, reports Xinhua news agency.

The rescue workers told local media that all the people in the house were sleeping with the gas heater active to keep themselves warm.

The whole house got filled with gas resulting in the deaths, the reports added.

