Gas leakage: LG Polymers appoint 8 members committee to enquire

Visakhapatnam: LG Polymers India Private Limited has roped in an 8-member expert team to inquire into the recent tragic gas leakage incident that claimed 12 lives and left scores of others seriously ill. The company on Thursday said that it the team had arrived in the city from Seoul and added that it would look into the reasons that led to the incident and its impact on environment.

In its second consecutive statement issued on the issue, It also said that the team would also study future consequences of the incident and come up with report to prevent such incidents in future. The company also said that it had decided to send back the stocks of poisonous stearin to South Korea as a precautionary measure. It further said that it would work with local government to help the people of all affected villages of the incident .

It said that it would provide food and medical facilities to all the affected families. The company has urged the affected people to call up on helpline numbers 0891-2520884 and 2520338 for any kind of help. The company has also announced that it would conduct a survey on the future developments in all the affected villages with a special Organization

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.