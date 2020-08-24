Gas pipeline explosion leads to blackout in Syria

The explosion on the pipeline, which supplies southern Syria, led to a total power shutdown in the country

By Mansoor Published: 24th August 2020 12:49 pm IST
fire

Damascus: A gas pipeline explosion in the Damascus area led to a total power shutdown in Syria, state news agency SANA reported citing information from energy and electricity ministries.

The explosion on the Arab gas pipeline, which occurred between the Ad Dumayr and Adra areas near the Syrian capital, could be a terrorist act, the state news agency said on Twitter in the early hours of Monday.

Source: ANI
