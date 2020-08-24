Gas pipeline explosion leads to blackout in Syria

Damascus: A gas pipeline explosion in the Damascus area led to a total power shutdown in Syria, state news agency SANA reported citing information from energy and electricity ministries.

BREAKING: Total blackout in #Syria after an explosion on the Arab Gas Pipeline near al-Dumair and Adraa, Damascus countryside. Electricity minister Mohammad Kharboutli said the incident “led to an electricity blackout across Syria”. Power is gradually being restored to provinces. pic.twitter.com/hLmNCgpJgc — Richard Medhurst 🇸🇾🇵🇸 (@richimedhurst) August 24, 2020

The explosion on the Arab gas pipeline, which occurred between the Ad Dumayr and Adra areas near the Syrian capital, could be a terrorist act, the state news agency said on Twitter in the early hours of Monday.

Firefighters attempt to extinguish what the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Ali Ghanem, confirmed to be an act of sabotage.



"Assessments show that the explosion … was the result of a terrorist attack." pic.twitter.com/iyoUIEm5f4 — Richard Medhurst 🇸🇾🇵🇸 (@richimedhurst) August 24, 2020

The explosion on the pipeline, which supplies southern Syria, led to a total power shutdown in the country, SANA said.

Source: ANI