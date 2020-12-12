GATE 2021: IIT Bombay releases exam schedule

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay released the exam schedule for Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE 2021) exams.

As per the detailed scheduled released by the university, the examinations are scheduled to be held from February 5 to 14. However, it may change depending on COVID-19 situation.

Credit: gate.iitb.ac.in

This year, there are 27 different papers. Two new papers have been introduced in GATE 2021.

Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering papers will be held in two sessions.

It may be mentioned that syllabus of all papers have been revised for GATE 2021.

Students who are in third or higher years of graduation can also apply for the examination as the scorecard will be valid for three years. Apart from it, there is no age limit for the exams.

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).