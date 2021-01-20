GATEQuest: TIME to conduct scholarship test for GATE coaching

Hyderabad: Triumphant Institute of Management Education (TIME) is going to conduct scholarship test for GATE coaching. Candidates can get up to 100 percent scholarship for the institute’s GATE online course.

As per the details made available on the official website of TIME, the test is scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on January 21, 2021.

The test that will be held online will have 40 multiple choice questions that need to be answered in 60 minutes.

In order to avail the scholarship, the candidates have to enroll for the GATE 22 online course between January 16 and 21.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national level competitive exam. Every year, one among Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee conducts the examination.

GATE score can be used not only for admission into postgraduate programs but also getting employment in some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

The examination is a Computer Based Test (CBT) that is conducted in sessions. Its score remain valid for three years.