Gates lifted in two dams after incessant rains hit the state

Hyderabad: Owing to heavy water inflow into the reservoirs of the state. The gates of the dams have been opened and to avoid any accident the area have restricted public’s entry. On Tuesday, eighteen of the 20 crest gates of the Lower Manair Dam in Karimnagar were lifted to discharge over 42,000 cusecs of water downstream as the project was receiving huge inflows.

Though the project was receiving 26,309 cusecs, officials were releasing double the quantum of water since the Mid-Manair Dam gates were likely to be lifted by the evening.

The LMD had been getting copious inflows due to heavy rains in the upper reaches during the last two days. Moyathummeda Vagu was contributing to most of the inflow. With water storage in the project reaching 23.516 tmc against its gross storage capacity of 24.034 tmc, officials released 3,000 cusecs by lifting one floodgate on Monday night.

Further more 14 crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir were opened on Sunday. The Nalgonda district administration since August 21 has imposed curfew under section 144 to prevent tourists from visiting the dam and Krishna river banks.

Of the 26 crest gates of the dam, 14 were lifted on Sunday when water level touched 580 feet, the full reservoir storage level of the dam is 590 feet,

Due to the incessant rains in Telangana, more than 3 lakh acres of crops have been submerged in water, the agriculture department said in its preliminary report. In the recent rains, Warangal rural district was the worst affected with over one lakh acre of crops suffering water inundation.

The States TRS owes that there would be no scarcity of drinking and irrigation water for the next three years since all water bodies including reservoirs, tanks and ponds in the State were brimming. “This is possible only because of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who completed irrigation projects on a war-footing. To solve water problems of farmers, the Chief Minister has taken up the Kaleshwaram and other projects.”