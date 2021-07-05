Gau Raksha president Kalu Singh booked for provocative speech

Hyderabad: The Uppal police in Rachakonda have registered a case against Kalu Singh, President Telangana Gau Raksha Dal for allegedly making inflammatory statements.

According to the police, taking suo-moto action against Kalu Singh President Gau Raksha Dal Telangana for allegedly making a provocatie speech in Hindi in connection with the shifting of cattle on the occasion Bakrid the police have registered a case against him.

The police in its FIR said that the accused had made a inflammatory speech saying “OPen challenge to Gau Hathyaro” and his statement may cause breach of peace and law and order disturbances, promoting enmity between the different groups.

As per the contents of his statement a case under IPC section 153,153-A, (Promoting enmity on the basis of religion etc) 504, 505 (2) has been registered and investigation is underway.

Last week, a group of Gau Rakshaks have intercepted a vehicle carrying cattle and Kalu Singh recorded a statement and made it viral on social media.