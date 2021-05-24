Gau rakshaks assault Muslim man in UP; cops file case against victim

Moradabad (UP): A Muslim man was allegedly assaulted by a group of men led by a person calling himself a ‘gau rakshak (cow vigilante)’.

The victim, identified as Mohammed Shakir, is in the business of transporting and selling meat.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in a village under the Katghar Police circle when Shakir was transporting meat.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, the police have registered a case against the men who led the assault.

However, the police have also filed a counter case against Mohammad Shakir, under IPC sections relating to ‘mischief by killing an animal’, ‘committing an act likely to spread infection’, and ‘violation of Covid lockdown guidelines’.

Shakir had been arrested but was not jailed as the sections invoked against him are ‘bailable’.

He is currently recovering at home.

The ‘gau rakshak’ Manoj Thakur, who led the assault has not been arrested as yet.

Moradabad superintendent of police (SP), Prabhakar Chaudhary said in a statement, “We got a video of a meat-seller being beaten up and we have filed a case. There are five to six accused who have been named. We are carrying out searches and will arrest them soon.