Gauahar Khan: Finally getting time to feel like a newly-wedded bride

Mumbai: Five months into her wedding, model-actress Gauahar Khan says she is finally getting the time and opportunity to feel like a newly-wedded bride.

Gauahar Khan took to Instagram on Sunday to share a few beautiful photographs of herself and wrote: “Finally getting time n opportunity to feel like a newly wedded bride. #Ramadan2021 I allowed myself to be OKAY ! Been thru a roller coaster ride of emotions last 2 months. But u have to allow urself to be Okay , to eventually actually be good ! Trust me , be good to urself ! #NewBride #SelfLove.”

Gauahar Khan got married with music composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid Darbar on December 25 last year in Mumbai. Soon after their marriage, the couple faced a tough time, with Gauahar’s father, who was unwell for a while, passing away.

On Saturday, Gauahar shared a couple of beautiful photographs with husband Zaid from their first Eid celebration together.

” Humari Pehli Eid together! Alhamdulillah ! @zaid_darbar,” Gauahar wrote on Instagram tagging her husband.