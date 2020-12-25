Gauahar Khan marries Zaid Darbar: 10 stunning pics from their wedding week

Mumbai: And finally the wait is over for the enthusiatic fans of Gauahar Khan as the Bigg Boss 7 winner is set to marry choreographer Zaid Darbar today i.e., December 25 at ITC Maratha in Mumbai. Their pre-wedding festivities went on in full swing since one week. After their Chiksa ceremony, the bride to be Gauahar Khan had her Mehendi ceremony.

We got our hands on a few best pictures from their pre wedding ceremonies which are taking social media by storm.

On Thursday Gauahar Khan shared a new set of pictures from another function on Instagram. Sharing a series of images of her and Zaid, Gauahar wrote, “Writing our love story on each other’s hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah.”

She shared pictures from her mehndi ceremony on her Instagram profile. Gauahar Khan looked stunning as ever in a yellow outfit. Sharing pictures from her mehndi ceremony, she wrote: “Mehndi ki raat aayi. Thanking my jaan, my brother Asaad Khan for the lovely gift that I’m wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn’t make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day.”

Take a look at all pictures here:

Gauahar Khan announced her marriage with Zaid Darbar almost a month ago and it was bit surprise to her fans. Although speculations were already rife about the same when the former entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger, the news was confirmed much later.

The actress took to her social media to make this ‘happy announcement’ in the most special way. Gauahar Khan shared some breathtakingly beautiful photos with Zaid and shared details about their Nikah ceremony.

As the couple is going to have an intimate wedding due to a coronavirus pandemic, only the near and dear ones are invited for the occasion.