Gauahar Khan, Mia Khalifa support pro-Palestine Bella Hadid as she loses brand contract

Mumbai: American super model Bella Hadid is among the many international celebrities who are raising their voice against the Israel-Palestine conflict, which has been creating a huge buzz since almost two weeks now. Bella has been at the forefront of the matter as she took part in a pro-Palestine protest in New York, where she shouted slogans and proudly gripped the Palestinian flag.

Taking to Instagram, Bella has been sharing pictures and videos from the march ‘Free Palestine’. The supermodel received a lot of hate for the same on social media. Not only just online criticism, Bella Hadid reportedly lost a contract with a luxury fashion house due to her support for Palestine.

Bella Hadid during ‘Free Palestine’ march in New York (Twitter)

Indian television actress, model and Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan, who has also been supporting Palestinians, came out in support of the Bella Hadid. Taking to her Instagram stories, Gauahar wrote, ‘I Love You @BellaHadid U have what the world’s money can’t buy to grow. A Spine!! U Have A Conscience. U Have Morals.’ She further added, ‘These brands who terminate a mere contract will be at ur feet soon. U Are Brave.’

A few days ago, Gauahar Khan came out in support of Palestine. Taking to Instagram, she called for a ban on Israel-based company products. She shared a post that featured brand names like Nestle, L’Oreal and more. Sharing the post, she wrote, ‘Boycott the use of these products if you truly feel for the atrocities in Palestine. #ISupportPalestine.’

Not just Gauahar, former adult star Mia Khalifa also supported Bella Hadid after reports indicated that the model lost a contract with a luxury fashion house because of her support for Palestine.

Taking to Twitter, Mia called out Dior for allegedly cutting ties with Bella over her support for Palestine. “If Bella Hadid lost a Dior contract for supporting Palestine and standing against apartheid, then Dior can go burn in Marshall’s,” she tweeted.