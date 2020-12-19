Gauahar Khan shares animated glimpse of lockdown love story with Zaid

By IANS|   Published: 20th December 2020 1:19 am IST
Gauahar Khan shares animated glimpse of lockdown love story with Zaid

Mumbai, Dec 19 : For Gauahar Khan, her Happily Ever After with Zaid Darbar started during lockdown, and the actress has shared a glimpse of their love story in an animated video.

Gauahar’s Instagram video features a caricature version of the couple. The video narrates their love story, with the tunes and sounds of the cover version of the song, “Best day of my life”.

“Jab we Met @zaid_darbar #6daystogo #GazabKaHaiDin,” she wrote with the short video.

The animated video shows how they connected over messages, and termed that it was not love at first sight but love at first beep.

The video highlights their relationship, which blossomed during lockdown period. They started out as friends and went on grocery shopping, and fell in love while exchanging texts, and enjoyed dates.

READ:  US continues to see soaring Covid cases, hospitalisations

The summary of the video read: “What started as a lockdown ritual, turned into love at first beep. Quarantine drives and parking garages is what date night looked look like! No matter the distance, we’ve always found ourselves closer together. And when all words failed, he sealed the deal with a song. We can’t wait to spend our lives with love, laughter and most importantly good food.”

Gauahar is all set to get married to music composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid on December 25.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 20th December 2020 1:19 am IST
Back to top button