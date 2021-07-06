Gauahar Khan shares honeymoon pics from Russia

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 6th July 2021 10:30 am IST
Gauahar Khan with her husband Zaid Darbar (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan took to Instagram on Monday evening and shared her honeymoon pictures in an Instagram reel.

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar are currently honeymooning in Russia after seven months of being married.

“Always wanted my honeymoon to be in a country that I have never been to… #Russia it is. #Alhamdulillah @aabee_holidays for helping me with the best I needed. Like choosing the best hotel that I could’ve imagined. @hotelbaltschug. Appreciate it, @dushyantbhalla #Musafir #russia #Moscow #Kempinski #baltschug #MaShaAllah,” wrote Gauahar on Instagram.

In a fast-paced video clip, Gauahar shares her journey of travelling in the airplane to her destination in Russia. The video shows a scenic view of Moscow, Russia. She has been sharing pictures from her honeymoon on her social media.

