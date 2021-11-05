Gauahar Khan to file police complaint against Umar Riaz’s fan?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, who actively tweets her opinions on BB 15 contestants, recently spoke about Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal’s fight. In Tuesday’s episode, Umar and Simba locked horns and got physical during a task. Simba pushed Umar into the pool with all his force.

The ugly has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Like others, Gauahar Khan too voiced her opinion over the same and criticized Umar for his comments. However, Gauahar’s tweets didn’t go down well with Umar Riaz fans as they started trolling the actress on the micro-blogging site.

Taking to Twitter, Gauahar wrote, “Daily soap ke hero (Hero of a daily soap)????????? Wow Umar! #bb15 #disgusting.” She also wrote, “I agree, Umar is nothing like Asim!!! At least till now! Asim was logical even in aggression! Asim was respectful even in anger!! Really want Umar to do better, n show something more than just aggression! #bb15.”

After one of the Umar’s fans spoke ill about her and even used unacceptable language against her, Gauahar shared a series of tweets. Sharing a screenshot of a comment, she wrote, “This id is apparently of a girl, #gepi67 on insta, she’s wishing I was hit harder by an attacker just becoz she claims she is Umar Riaz fan ?????? Wow! @imrealasim I supported u ur season bcoz u were doing well, Umar is doing well too, but just like others on the show.”

“All these so-called fans who only blindly support during a season disappear in the next n follow the same sick behaviour for the next year’s contestants. Shame that there’s no rationale, no logic, no tolerance for other ppls views! I’m so proud of my crazylot that they know how.”

“To support without bringing others down, without abuses, without being badtameez (ill-mannered)! Wish these losers without real ids actually knew what making an identity is about! Remember u only support your own kind! I love the game, it’s my right to have an opinion. #keepurs #ilKeepmine,” she wrote.

Gauahar Khan’s fans asked her to ignore the negative comments on Twitter. In a reply to this, she wrote, “Absolutely I can ignore! But what they are doing is bullying n I can report them to the police, each id will be investigated, they really think they can get away with it. Hence it needs to stop! #NoCyberBullying.”

After a week full of ugly fights, comments and a lot of drama, it would be interesting to see how host Salman Khan will react on this Weekend Ka Vaar.