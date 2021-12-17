Gauahar Khan visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi-PICS

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan never fails to shell out travel goals to her fans and followers on Instagram. The Tandav actress along with her husband Zaid Darbar, was recently on a vacation in Abu Dhabi. The couple had a gala time in the city.

Gauahar and Zaid paid a visit to one of the beautiful mosques, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a set of photos posing infront of the mosque. “A must visit #InAbuDhabi . The Sheik Zayed Grand Mosque is the most beautiful, peaceful mosque I have visited. Ma sha Allah !” she captioned.

The pictures which went viral on social media garnered over 1 lakh likes and Gauahar Khan looked gorgeous as usual. Check them out below.

Zaid too shared several photos from the luxurious trip on his photo-sharing app. Scroll down to see them.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in December last year, and many photos and videos from their fairytale wedding still take over the web time-to-time. The couple left one and all delighted last year when they went public with their ‘lockdown love story’.

In terms of work, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been together working on a couple of music videos together. Gauahar, on the other hand, will be next seen in ‘Sorry Bhaisaab’ which got released on Amazon miniTV on December 16.