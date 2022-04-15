Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar reach Madinah [Photos]

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar, who are currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, have been sharing several pictures on social media giving a glimpse of their religious trip. They began their pilgrimage on Sunday (April 11) and stayed in Mecca for nearly 4 days.

Gauahar and Zaid, along with their families have now reached their next destination, Madinah. Taking to Instagram, Gauahar gave us the inside glimpse of her stay and wrote, “Reached Madina, and found the best arrangements at the most conveniently located hotel, @theoberoimadinah . Alhamdulillah for me n my family. Closest to the sahan.”

“The serenity of Madinah ! ALHAMDULILLAH,” wrote Zaid as he shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle.

Check out a few other pictures below.

This is Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s first visit to Mecca and Madina for their Umrah (Islamic pilgrimage) after their marriage. The couple tied the knot in December 2020 after dating for several months.