Gauahar Khan’s father Zafar Ahmed Khan passes away

Mumbai: Popular actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan father Zafar Ahmed Khan, who was hospitalised few days ago, passed away today (March 5, 2021) in Mumbai. He had been admitted to the hospital due to an age-related illness.

The news was confirmed by Gauahar Khan on Instagram. Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, My Hero . No man like u , Ever 💔! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa 😘 . I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. ♥️ #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please . 🙏🏻 innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon.”

Earlier, Gauahar Khan has shared a series of pictures from the hospital where she is seen sitting beside her father. The actress is looking very stressed and requested fans to pray for him. “My Lifeline, My Pappa,” she captioned one picture where she can be seen holding her father’s hand.

Gauahar Khan shares a close bond with her father and often shares posts about how she is extremely proud to be his daughter.

Gauahar Khan’s pictures with dad Zafar Ahmed Khan

On Wednesday, Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture from her vidaai ceremony. In the picture, we can see Gauahar hugging her father tightly as he kissed her cheeks. Alongside it, Gauahar wrote, “A father’s kiss. Zafar Ahmed Khan , I love you soooooooooo much #Mypapastrongest.”

Recently, she also posted a picture of herself and Zaid Darbar with her dad on his birthday and wrote, “To the coolest dad ever . My father , My friend , My forever . I love you Pappa. May Allah grant u the longest, healthiest life . Ameen . The Z’s in my life . ♥️ @zaid_darbar 😘 #ZafarAhmedKhan . Happy birthday Pappa.”