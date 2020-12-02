Gauahar Khan’s nikah with Zaid Darbar: A look at loved-up pics of the couple

Mumbai: TV actress and Bigg Boss fame Gauahar Khan is all set to marry choreographer Zaid Darbar on December 25. The actress officially announced the wedding date on Wednesday by sharing a set of their pre wedding photoshoot.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, both Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar wrote that they have planned an intimate wedding with only family members in attendance as a precautionary measure during the pandemic.

“This year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony,” read an excerpt from Gauahar’s wedding announcement.

“We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat. All our love,” Gauahar Khan added to her wedding announcement post.

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar’s love story

Zaid Darbar is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar. By profession, he is a dance choreographer, influencer and has been a famous Tik Toker. Reportedly, Gauahar Khan and Zaid met for a Tik Tok video and became friends. It did not take much time for them to become good friends and gradually their friendship forged into a serious relationship.

The rumours about Gauahar Khan and Zaid’s love affair started when Zaid shared a photo with Gauahar on social media in the month of August this year. Their budding romance continued making headlines through their mushy social media posts, however, Gauahar Khan had not made her relationship with Zaid Insta official.

Though the news of their hush-hush romance had started doing the rounds, Gauahar had remained mum about it. On the other hand, Zaid’s social media posts were telling a different story. It’s only later last month when Gauahar Khan shared a heartwarming post on Zaid’s birthday and then later the couple announced their engagement.

And now, as their big day is coming ahead, we have compiled a gallery of their lovey-dovey pictures from their Instagram which are sure to give couple goals. Have a look.