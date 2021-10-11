Gauahar to Sana: 6 luxurious homes of TV stars [Photos]

Mumbai: Indian TV celebrities are not only known for their onscreen persona but also for their fashionable lifestyle. From sea-facing flats to bachelor pads, tinsel town stars own some very luxe properties with tastefully done interiors. Wondering how they look from inside? Here we take you on tour of five most swanky house of television stars.

1. Gauahar Khan

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is one of the most sought after actress in Indian telly world. She got married to well-known choregrapher and musician Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid Darbar in 2020. The couple stays in swanky Mumbai pad. It white furnishings with accented pieces bringing life to the home.

2. Arjun Bijlani

Popular actor, host and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani has a luxurious sea-facing apartment in the city of dreams. In an Instagram post, Arjun shared pictures of his and Neha’s ‘new house’, which is yet to be decorated, and wrote, “Got a new place called home. This is the news I wanted to share with you guys… Wouldn’t have been possible without your constant support, love and affection. Thank you bappa and a big thank you to all of you… #newhome #blessings #newbeginnings #mondaymotivation.”

3. Shweta Tiwari

TV star Shweta Tiwari, who’s quite a popular name in the industry also has a luxurious address registered to her name in Mumbai. The actress, who was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, lives with her children in a home that has bold furnishings, velvet sofas and loud lighting which shines of the glitter-sprinkled settlements in the house.

4. Sana Khan

Former actress and Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan left the showbiz in 2020 to follow the religious path. After quitting the glamorous world of showbiz, Sana married Gujarat-based mufti Anas Sayaid. She owns a luxurious apartment in Andheri. Her abode has black and white theme with lavish sofas, rotating dining table and curtains that were handpicked, customised and shipped all the way from Italy, as per Rediff.

(Image Source: Rediff)

5. Jay Bhanushali

Jay Bhanushali, who is currently in Bigg Boss 15 house, stays in a cozy apartment along with his wife Mahi Vij and children. His luxurious home has modern furniture fittings, a spiral staircase featuring a black glittery marble finish, comfortable sofas in the living room and many spots to chill.

6. Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been married for four years now. The couple resides in lavish 4BHK apartment in a Mumbai high-rise that comes with a stunning view. From a luxurious living room to a grand terrace and lavish kitchen, the couple’s love nest is full of drool-worthy corners.