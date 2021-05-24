Gaurav Sharma provides aid to needy amid COVID-lockdown

New Delhi: Former international powerlifting champion and national-level shooter Gaurav Sharma distributes food among the homeless during COVID-induced lockdown, at Chandni Chowk in New Delhi, Sunday, May 23, 2021. Besides a gold medalist, Sharma also serves as a mahant at a temple and these days the multi-faceted champion has taken up the role of a social worker as well, by feeding the homeless, inmates in a blind school and serving the elderly in an old age home in South Delhi. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Former international powerlifting champion and national-level shooter Gaurav Sharma distributes food among the homeless during COVID-induced lockdown, at Chandni Chowk in New Delhi, Sunday, May 23, 2021. Besides a gold medalist, Sharma also serves as a mahant at a temple and these days the multi-faceted champion has taken up the role of a social worker as well, by feeding the homeless, inmates in a blind school and serving the elderly in an old age home in South Delhi. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Homeless people wait to receive food, distributed by former international powerlifting champion and national-level shooter Gaurav Sharma (unseen) during COVID-induced lockdown, at Chandni Chowk in New Delhi, Sunday, May 23, 2021. Besides a gold medalist, Sharma also serves as a mahant at a temple and these days the multi-faceted champion has taken up the role of a social worker as well, by feeding the homeless, inmates in a blind school and serving the elderly in an old age home in South Delhi. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Homeless people wait to receive food, distributed by former international powerlifting champion and national-level shooter Gaurav Sharma (unseen) during COVID-induced lockdown, at Chandni Chowk in New Delhi, Sunday, May 23, 2021. Besides a gold medalist, Sharma also serves as a mahant at a temple and these days the multi-faceted champion has taken up the role of a social worker as well, by feeding the homeless, inmates in a blind school and serving the elderly in an old age home in South Delhi. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist)