Gauri Khan gives a new look to Mannat’s terrace, seen pics yet?

Mumbai: Bollywood’s power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan owns a swanky and luxurious house, Mannat in Mumbai. Recently, the couple made headlines for renting out their Delhi home to Airbnb to give a ‘lucky duo’ the chance to enjoy a stay at the palace-like house.

The star-wife, producer and interior designer Gauri Khan often shares pictures of their home to give us a sneak peek into the fabulous interiors. And now, she took to her Instagram handle to share photos of the terrace of her Mumbai residence Mannat as she gave it a stunning makeover amid the lockdown.

In the pictures, one could see Gauri posing dressed in a navy blue jumpsuit which she teamed with a black waist belt that featured a golden buckle, greyish footwear and hairstyles in curls. She was seated on a wooden bench that had a red print fabric.

The other photos of Mannat terrace that Gauri Khan shared showcased the makeover she had given the space a minimalistic yet chic look.

Gauri captioned the post, “Love moments like these. Enjoying the weather with a cup of coffee under my favourite new ceiling. During this lockdown, I gave my terrace a refreshing and beautiful makeover…”

Gauri Khan give makeover to Mannat

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram page and shared a few photos of the interiors of the Delhi house that they have rented out and the interiors of which have been redesigned by none other than Gauri Khan.

Gauri Khan, who is known for her amazing interior designing, is approached by many celebrities to get the interiors done for their lavish houses and offices.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK has kickstarted shooting after an over hiatus of two years. He will be next seen in ‘Pathan’. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film will also feature Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role.