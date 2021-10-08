Gauri Khan was once caught with ‘drugs’ at airport [Throwback]

Mumbai: Ever since Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been detained by NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau), several old interviews and news pieces are grabbing attention of people and are going viral on internet. One such throwback rumour which is picking up again is of Gauri Khan being caught with drugs at Germany’s Berlin airport.

According to Free Press Journal report, Gauri Khan’s name was once popped up in Bollywood’s drugs scandal after she was stopped at Berlin airport for carrying marijauna. This alleged incident dates back to several years. However, no official confirmation ever came out about the allegations.

Gauri Khan strongly denied all such reports and rubbished reports of her being a ‘drug addict’ in an interview with a leading magazine. She also expressed that such false reports don’t bother her at all, reports said.

For the unversed, Aryan was detained by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) officials in a surprise raid on a cruise ship going from Mumbai to Goa last week. Soon after the reports of his arrest broke, several celebs including Salman Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Hansal Mehta, Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan, among others have come out in support of the Khan family.