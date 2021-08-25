Gautam Adani back on list of top 20 richest persons in the world

New Delhi: Adani Group founder and chairman Gautam Adani once again grabbed the spot on the list of top 20 richest persons in the world. However, the business tycoon is still the third richest person in Asia.

As per the Forbes billionaires list, he is the 20th richest person in the world. His total net worth climbed to $60 billion dollars after the market capitalization of his companies increased significantly over the past few days.

Earlier, his net worth dropped drastically after a report claimed that the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) froze three FPI accounts that have major stakes in four firms of the conglomerate.

Second richest person in India

In the list of Indian billionaires, he has grabbed the second position as Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India.

At one point in time when the prices of his companies’ shares were rising by 4-10 percent per day, it was predicted that Adani may surpass Mukesh Ambani to become India’s richest person.

List of top 20 richest persons in the world

At present, the list of the top 20 richest persons in the world has 13 Americans, two French, two Indian, one Chinese, one Spanish, and one Mexican. Out of them, only two are women.

Jeff Bezos of Amazon who recently lost the title of the richest person in the world is back on the top of the billionaires’ list by Forbes

The list of the top 20 richest persons in the world as per Forbes is as follows: