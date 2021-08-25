Gautam Adani back on list of top 20 richest persons in the world

By Sameer|   Published: 25th August 2021 1:21 pm IST
Gautam Adani loses ‘second richest person in Asia’ tag as his net worth falls
Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani

New Delhi: Adani Group founder and chairman Gautam Adani once again grabbed the spot on the list of top 20 richest persons in the world. However, the business tycoon is still the third richest person in Asia.

As per the Forbes billionaires list, he is the 20th richest person in the world. His total net worth climbed to $60 billion dollars after the market capitalization of his companies increased significantly over the past few days.

Earlier, his net worth dropped drastically after a report claimed that the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) froze three FPI accounts that have major stakes in four firms of the conglomerate.

Second richest person in India

In the list of Indian billionaires, he has grabbed the second position as Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India.

At one point in time when the prices of his companies’ shares were rising by 4-10 percent per day, it was predicted that Adani may surpass Mukesh Ambani to become India’s richest person.

List of top 20 richest persons in the world

At present, the list of the top 20 richest persons in the world has 13 Americans, two French, two Indian, one Chinese, one Spanish, and one Mexican. Out of them, only two are women.

Jeff Bezos of Amazon who recently lost the title of the richest person in the world is back on the top of the billionaires’ list by Forbes

The list of the top 20 richest persons in the world as per Forbes is as follows:

NameNet worthCountry
Jeff Bezos$191.3 billionUnited States
Elon Musk$185.0 billionUnited States
Bernard Arnault$176.8 billionFrance
Bill Gates$131.7 billionUnited States
Mark Zuckerberg$131.4 billionUnited States
Larry Page$121.3 billionUnited States
Sergey Brin$117.1 billionUnited States
Larry Ellison$115.4 billionUnited States
Warren Buffett$103.8 billionUnited States
Steve Ballmer$96.9 billionUnited States
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers$90.9 billion France
Mukesh Ambani$84.1 billion India
Amancio Ortega$80.3 billion Spain
Carlos Slim Helu & family$77.4 billion Mexico
Jim Walton$68.7 billion United States
Alice Walton$67.8 billion United States
Rob Walton$67.4 billion United States
Zhong Shanshan$65.8 billion China
Phil Knight & family$61.4 billion United States
Gautam Adani$60.0 billion India

