Gautam Adani loses ‘second richest person in Asia’ tag as his net worth falls

New Delhi: Adani Group founder and chairman Gautam Adani is no longer the second richest person in Asia. He lost the title to Zhong Shanshan, founder of Nongfu Spring, China’s largest bottled water company.

Although Adani continues to be the second richest person in India, his position in the Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires rankings has fallen down to 19.

Net worth of Gautam Adani

The net worth of Gautam Adani has fallen down to $63 billion from over $77 billion within a week, India Today reported.

The market capitalization of his companies has fallen drastically after a report claimed that the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) froze three FPI accounts that have major stakes in four firms of the conglomerate.

Although, both Adani Enterprises and NSDL rejected the report, the stock prices of the firms continue to fall.

Earlier, his wealth increased drastically after the continuous rise in market capitalization of his companies, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Adani Gas and Adani Transmission.

At one point in time, it was predicted that he may surpass Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani to become the richest person in India.

Top 10 richest persons in the world

Currently, no Asian is on the list of the top 10 richest persons in the world. The list has eight Americans and two French.

As per Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires rankings, with net worth of $202 billion, Bernard Arnault becomes the richest person in the world. The list of top 10 richest persons in the world are as follows:

Name Net worth Country Bernard Arnault $202.0 billion France Jeff Bezos $200.7 billion United States Elon Musk $154.6 billion United States Bill Gates $125.9 billion United States Mark Zuckerberg $121.9 billion United States Larry Page $106.6 billion United States Warren Buffett $105.6 billion United States Sergey Brin $103.3 billion United States Larry Ellison $101.3 billion United States Francoise Bettencourt Meyers $93.7 billion France

Recently, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the richest woman in the world has entered the top 10 billionaires list by grabbing the 10th spot on the list.