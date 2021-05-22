Gautam Adani may soon become richest person in India

By Sameer|   Updated: 22nd May 2021 11:42 am IST
Adani Group
Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani (File photo)

New Delhi: Adani Group founder and chairman Gautam Adani may surpass Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani to become the richest person in India. In the current year, Adani’s wealth increased by $35.2 billion whereas, the wealth of Ambani increased by $334 million.

According to the Bloomberg billionaire index, the net worth of Ambani is $77 billion whereas, Adani’s net worth is $69 billion. In the list of the richest persons in the world, Adani is just a spot behind Ambani.

Gautam Adani becomes second richest person in Asia

Gautam Adani has recently surpassed Chinese billionaire Zhong Shanshan to become the second richest person in Asia. In the current year, Zhong Shanshan’s wealth has fallen down by $10.3 billion.

Gautam Adani’s wealth increased drastically after continuous rise in market capitalization of his companies, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Adani Gas and Adani Transmission.

Although the current trends hint that Gautam Adani may surpass Mukesh Ambani to become the richest person in India and Asia, nothing is certain as these valuation changes quickly.

Top 10 richest persons in the world

Currently, no Asian is on the list of the top 10 richest persons in the world. The list has nine Americans and one French.

The wealth of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos has fallen down by $3.68 billion in the current year. However, he still continues to be the richest person in the world. His net worth is $187 billion.

NameNet worthCountry
Jeff Bezos$187 billionUnited States
Bernard Arnault$162 billionFrance
Elon Musk$162 billionUnited States
Bill Gates$142 billionUnited States
Mark Zuckerberg$118 billionUnited States
Warren Buffett$109 billionUnited States
Larry Page$105 billionUnited States
Sergey Brin$102 billionUnited States
Larry Ellison$91.1 billionUnited States
Steve Ballmer$88.7 billionIndia

Recently, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the richest woman in the world has entered the top 10 billionaires list by grabbing the 10th spot on the list. However, soon she has slipped to the 11th position.  

