Gautam Adani, Mehul Choksi best friends of BJP : Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: A day after the removal of Mehul Choksi’s name from Interpol’s Red Corner notice list, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday alleged that businessmen Gautam Adani and fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi are the “best friends” of the BJP-led government at the Centre and saffron party was working only for these people.

Hitting out at the BJP government, the TMC supremo also said that banks have no money and people are not getting their payments even after working for the 100 days’ work scheme.

“… The country is run by only a few people. Banks are totally penniless and the Centre is not giving money for the 100 days’ work scheme (MGNREGA). But these people (Adani and Choksi) have collected lots of funds,” she claimed.

LIC, she told reporters at the airport here, has “become zero”.

The state-run insurance company had invested in shares of the Adani-led group companies, whose share prices plummeted after the Hindenburg Research report.

“Now Adani and Mehul are BJP’s best friends. The BJP-led government at the Centre is working for them and that will become their minus TRP,” she said before leaving for a three-day trip to neighbouring Odisha to offer prayers at the Puri Jagannath Temple.

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has removed the name of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi , who is wanted in a Rs 13,000-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank (PNB), from the Red Corner List on the basis of his plea.