Gautam Adani once again loses ‘second richest person in Asia’ tag

New Delhi: Adani Group founder and chairman Gautam Adani once again lost the title of ‘second richest person in Asia’ after his net worth dropped significantly.

He lost the title to Zhong Shanshan, founder of Nongfu Spring, China’s largest bottled water company.

In the Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires rankings, the position of Adani who continues to be the second richest person in India has fallen down to 15.

Net worth of Gautam Adani

The net worth of Gautam Adani has fallen down to $78.7 billion from over $88 billion within a month.

He is not the only Indian businessman who lost their net worth recently. The net worth of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani took dropped significantly.

Currently, with a net worth of $89.8 billion, Ambani ranks 12 on the list of billionaires in the world.

Top five richest persons in India

Ambani and Adani occupy the first and second positions respectively in the list of top five richest persons in India. The other persons are as follow: