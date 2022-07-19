Gautam Adani surpasses Bill Gates, bags 4th spot in billionaires list

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 19th July 2022 3:07 pm IST
Bill Gates
Bill Gates (left) and Gautam Adani (Right)

New Delhi: Adani Group founder Gautam Adani on Tuesday became richer than the co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates. He also bagged the fourth spot on the billionaires’ list.

On the list, he is just behind three billionaires, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, and Jeff Bezos. Currently, his net worth is $114.4 billion.

Can Gautam Adani become world’s richest person?

It looks exaggerated to say that Gautam Adani can become the world’s richest person when his net worth is merely half of the net worth of the world’s richest person and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk.

MS Education Academy

However, after looking at the growth of his net worth in the last few months, it seems that it is not impossible.

Since April 2020, his net worth increased drastically. It increased from $4.91 billion on March 18, 2020, to $114.4 billion on July 19, 2022.

In less than two and half years, his net worth surged by over 2329 percent i.e., $109.49 billion.

Currently, he is just $33 billion away from the net worth of the second richest person in the world, Bernard Arnault.

Also Read
Educational qualifications of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani will surprise you

Mukesh Ambani continues to be on top 10 billionaires list

Famous Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani who was the richest person in India till recently is currently holding the second position in the list of Indian billionaires.

On the world’s billionaires list, Ambani occupies 10th position. Currently, his net worth is $88.4 billion.

NameNet worthCountry
Elon Musk$230.8 billionUnited States
Bernard Arnault$147.5 billionFrance
Jeff Bezos$139.5 billionUnited States
Gautam Adani$114.4 billionIndia
Bill Gates$102.4 billionUnited States
Larry Ellison$96.8 billionUnited States
Warren Buffett$96.0 billionUnited States
Larry Page$94.5 billionUnited States
Sergey Brin$90.9 billionUnited States
Mukesh Ambani$88.4 billionIndia

Meanwhile, with a net worth of $230.8 billion, Elon Musk continues to be the richest person in the world.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button