Gautam Adani widens gap with Mukesh Ambani, likely to surpass Jeff Bezos

Mumbai: Adani Group founder and India’s richest person Gautam Adani on Monday widened the gap with Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

Currently, the net worth of Adani is $143.2 billion whereas Ambani’s net worth is $94.2 billion. In around one month, Adani’s net worth increased by over 25 percent i.e., $28.8 billion.

If the similar surge continues, the net worth of Adani is likely to surpass Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s net worth.

At present, the net worth of Jeff Bezos is $162.7 billion. The gap between Gautam Adani and Bernard Arnault, the second richest person in the world, also got narrowed in the past few days.

Last month, Gautam Adani bagged the fourth spot on the billionaires’ list after his net worth surpassed that of Bill Gates.

Gautam Adani’s wealth history

On the world’s billionaires’ list, he was at the 154th spot in 2018 and since then his rank improved continuously. In 2022, he not only become the richest person in India but also in entire Asia.

Can Gautam Adani become world’s richest person?

It looks exaggerated to say that Gautam Adani can become the world’s richest person when his net worth is just slightly higher than half of the net worth of the world’s richest person and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk.

However, after looking at the growth of his net worth in the last few months, it seems that it is not impossible.

Since April 2020, his net worth increased drastically. It increased from $4.91 billion on March 18, 2020, to $143.2 billion on August 22, 2022.

In less than two and half years, his net worth surged by nearly 3000 percent. In terms of absolute figures, his net worth increased by $138.29 billion.

Currently, he is just $26.5 billion away from the net worth of the second richest person in the world.

Mukesh Ambani continues to be on top 10 billionaires list

Mukesh Ambani who was the richest person in India till recently is currently holding the second position on the list of Indian billionaires.

On the world’s billionaires list, Ambani occupies 10th position. Currently, his net worth is $94.2 billion.

Name Net worth Country Elon Musk $263.4 billion United States Bernard Arnault $169.7 billion France Jeff Bezos $162.7 billion United States Gautam Adani $143.2 billion India Bill Gates $113.4 billion United States Larry Ellison $108.5 billion United States Warren Buffett $103.4 billion United States Larry Page $100.1 billion United States Sergey Brin $97 billion United States Mukesh Ambani $94.2 billion India

Meanwhile, with a net worth of $263.4 billion, Elon Musk continues to be the richest person in the world.