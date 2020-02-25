Gautam Gambhir calls for strict action against Kapil Mishra

A+ A-

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday called for stringent action against his party leader, Kapil Mishra, for making inflammatory statements, even as the national capital witnessed violence on Monday that led to the death of seven people.

Demands action against provoking speech

Speaking to ANI, the cricketer-turned-politician said, “No matter who the person is, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, belonging to any party, if he has given any provoking speech then strict action should be taken against him.”

On Sunday, Mishra had issued an ultimatum to the Delhi Police to clear the streets of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters.

Mishra tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi) stating, “Giving a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police to clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh of protesters. Don’t try to reason with us after this, because we won’t pay heed.”

He also attached a video with his tweet and wrote, “We will maintain peace until Donald Trump is in India. After that, we refuse to listen to even the police if the roads are not cleared…. we will be forced to hit the streets.”

Appeal for peace

After coming in the limelight for his remarks, Mishra on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and stop the violence.

“I appeal to everyone to stop the violence, which will not lead to any solution. Whether it is the people who are supporting CAA or those who are against it, I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. Delhi’s brotherhood should remain intact,” Mishra had told ANI.

The areas in North-East Delhi have been witnessing violent protests over the past two days leading to seven deaths and over a hundred injured in these clashes between pro and anti CAA protestors.