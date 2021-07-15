Gautam Gambhir slams Delhi CM over waterlogging

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal should come back and see what has happened to Delhi, said Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday, hitting out at the Chief Minister after monsoon rains caused waterlogging in several parts of the capital city.

“When the monsoon came, you started campaigning in Goa. Before that when COVID came, you went into isolation. Whenever the people of Delhi needed you, you do not even leave the house. Now come and see what has happened to your Delhi,” Gambhir slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, who has been visiting poll-bound states.

Monsoon finally arrived in Delhi over the last few days. While it did bring respite from the sweltering heat wave, waterlogging was witnessed along the AIIMS flyover, Prahladpur underpass, and several other spots.

Gambhir tweeted a photo of a waterlogged road in the city with the caption from a popular Bollywood song, “Nadan parindey ghar aaja!” (Come home innocent bird).

Regarding the upcoming state assembly elections, where the Aam Aadmi Party is set to debut in a few states, the BJP MP said, “I request the CM of Delhi with folded hands to save your own city, don’t make another state like Delhi.

People of Delhi are suffering for the last six years. I do not want the people of other states to suffer the same way.”

Over the last few days, the AAP chief has visited the poll-bound states of Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab, where the party will contest in the assembly elections for the first time.