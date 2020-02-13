menu
Gazans delight in home-produced chocolate goodies

Posted by Safoora Updated: February 13, 2020, 9:59 am IST
Gazans delight in home-produced chocolate goodies
AFP

Nutella may be a global phenomena, but Gazans clamour for Natalia, their own version of a chocolate and hazelnut spread. Photos: AFP

  • Workers at al-Arees sweets factory in Gaza City sort a batch of chocolate-covered biscuits
  • For the first time in years, sweets were exported from Gaza in December destined for Bahrain, with workers packing up boxes of large marshmallows covered in chocolate known as Crimpos
  • A shop employee holds up jars of a Gazan version of a world famous spread, dubbed ‘Natalia’
  • The raw ingredients for the factory’s products come mostly from abroad, shipped to the Israeli port of Ashdod and then trucked into the Gaza Strip, which is under an Israeli blockade
