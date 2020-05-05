GBRC signs MoU with Neuberg for developing Corona vaccine

Hyderabad: Neuberg Supratech Reference Laboratory, Ahmedabad, a unit of Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited (a StartUp in the PathLab chain segment), on Tuesday announced the signing of an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with GBRC (Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre), a Gujarat Government arm, for developing COVID-19 recombinant vaccine and diagnostics.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Sandip Shah, Executive Director, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited & Director, Neuberg Supratech Reference Lab, Ahmedabad said “Our (Neuberg Supratech Reference Lab, Ahmedabad) competence to develop a COVID-19 recombinant vaccine and diagnostics can be gauged from the fact that we are the largest diagnostics service provider in the state with presence in almost every major city.

With 20 labs and 100 plus collection centres, we have the distinction of being the only CAP and NABL accredited Genomics Center of Excellence in Ahmedabad. The Neuberg Center for Genomic Medicine (NCGM) based out of Ahmedabad is the only private lab in the country to house the most powerful sequencer, NOVASEQ 6000, which offers high-throughput sequencing across a broad range of applications,” added.

As part of the 5 years agreement (effective May 1, 2020), Neuberg Supratech will work on two projects for the Government of Gujarat.

The first project is for COVID-19 vaccine development, wherein Neuberg Supratech will look for immune markers for the COVID-19 positive patients. The company plans to use several of its in-house high throughput sequencing machines for this project.

The second project involves developing cost-effective post-viral extraction procedures. Currently, the spend is around INR 3,500/- for consumables for RT-PCR testing. Neuberg Supratech aims to bring the cost down to below INR 1,000/-.

For this Neuberg Supratech will optimize the RT-PCR testing consumables and procedures that are presently being used. This will also increase the testing capacity by 2 -3 times and even the turnaround times will be bought down to within 2 hours.

“This MoU is indeed an honour for Neuberg. We have been part of the fight against COVID-19 ever since it was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organisation. The significant role that pathology and medicine play in healing is now at a high.

The need of the hour is to challenge the limits of conventional diagnostics and medicine with path-breaking techniques and procedures that allow the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 with greater speed and precision.

Towards this endeavor, Neuberg is putting its best forward in assisting the Central Government and various State Governments in combating the virus.” Says Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group Chief Operating Officer, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited.

Neuberg Supratech houses best-in-class technologies in clinical laboratory medicine. Specialist teams focusing on Virology studies and research help track disease trends and forecast outbreaks, and also back up research to create new vaccines and cures.

The lab also has one of the most advanced centres for inherited cancer genetics in India and has developed a series of novel protocols to make genetic screening affordable.

In March 2020, Neuberg Supratech commenced COVID-19 testing post approvals from both ICMR and the Government of Gujarat. The testings are fully compliant to the guidelines set by ICMR, Government of Gujarat, and other competent government agencies.

Ratna Chotrani

