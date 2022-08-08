GCC condemns Israeli aggression on Gaza; death toll rises to 43

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries condemned the new aggression launched by the Israeli occupation army on the Gaza Strip, on Friday, July 5, which led to the death of 43 Palestinians and the injury of dozens of others.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation of the attack carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip.

The ministry affirmed that the Kingdom stands by the Palestinian people, calling on the international community to “assume its responsibilities to end the escalation, provide the necessary protection for civilians, and make all efforts to end this long-running conflict.”

Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry Saturday also condemned the brutal Israeli aggression, and strongly condemned it, and said in a statement, Saturday, It “reflects the occupation government’s insistence on blatantly violating international laws and covenants.”

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry called on the international community to move quickly to stop this aggression and to compel the occupying state to respect the resolutions of international legitimacy and to provide protection for the Palestinian people.

وزارة الخارجية تعرب في بيان لها عن إدانة واستنكار دولة الكويت وبأشد العبارات العدوان الذي شنته قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلية على قطاع غزة في دولة فلسطين الشقيقة.

Qatar

The State of Qatar was the first to condemn the Israeli attacks, after the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed, in a statement on, Friday, its “strong condemnation and denunciation of the new Israeli aggression on Gaza, which led to the deaths and injuries.”

The ministry stressed “the need for the international community to move urgently to stop the repeated attacks by the occupation against civilians, especially women and children.”

The ministry reiterated Qatar’s firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Bahrain

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said in its statement that it expresses “the Kingdom of Bahrain’s condemnation of the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, which led to the loss of life and property, warning of its repercussions on security and stability in the region.”

It continued, “While the ministry extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and the brotherly Palestinian people for the victims of the attack, and wishes the wounded a speedy recovery, expressing appreciation for the continuous efforts made by the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt to contain the situation and work to calm down and stop the escalation to preserve lives and property.”

Oman

The Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces’ attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The Sultanate called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards stopping the escalation and supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people by ending the occupation and achieving a just and comprehensive peace.

UAE

In turn, the United Arab Emirates stressed the need to restore calm to the Gaza Strip, reduce the escalation and preserve the lives of civilians.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Afra Mahsh Al-Hamli, Director of the Strategic Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said, “The UAE expresses its grave concern about the current escalation, and calls for the exercise of the utmost restraint, to avoid being dragged into levels. new violence and instability.”

He pointed out that the UAE, in its capacity as a member of the UN Security Council, submitted a request with France, China, Ireland and Norway to hold a closed meeting of the council next Monday to discuss current developments and discuss ways to advance international efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.

GCC Council

For its part, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Nayef Al-Hajraf, condemned what he described as “the military aggression of the brutal Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip.”

He considered, in a statement on Saturday, that “the continuation of the crimes of Israel – the occupying power – is nothing but a violation of international law and resolutions of international legitimacy.”

He stressed the need for the international community to act urgently against civilians, “especially women and children.”

Gaza death toll rises to 43; Israeli settlers storm Al Aqsa Mosque

Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip on Sunday announced that the number of martyrs of the Israeli aggression has risen to 43, including the commander of the southern region in Saraya Al-Quds, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, Khaled Mansour.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that among the martyrs were 15 children and 4 women, and 311 injuries were recorded.

The occupation forces began their escalation in the Gaza Strip by assassinating the commander of the northern region of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, Tayseer Al-Jabari, after he was targeted on Friday, with an air strike while he was in a residential apartment in the center of Gaza City.

Al Aqsa Mosque Incursions

In conjunction with the continuation of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, groups of settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque from the side of the Mughrabi Gate on Sunday, heavily guarded by the Israeli occupation police, while planes hovered over the mosque, on the occasion of the so-called “memorial of the destruction of the Temple.”

Thousands of settlers gathered in Al-Buraq Square, and hundreds of them gathered in front of the Mughrabi Gate in order to storm Al-Aqsa, in response to the call of the settlement associations to carry out mass incursions into the courtyards of the Temple Mount, to commemorate what they call the memory of the destruction of the Temple.

The occupation police arrested two young men from the courtyards of Al-Aqsa, and a number of settlers performed what they call epic prostration in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa, while the worshipers and those in retreat confronted the intruders and their provocations with exclamations.

The Israeli occupation government decided, last night, to allow settlers to storm Al-Aqsa, and to send additional policemen to protect the intruders.