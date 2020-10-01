GCOT presents Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra award to Sonu Sood

Hyderabad, Oct 1 : The Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT) presented the Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra award to actor Sonu Sood here on Thursday in recognition of his work to help the poor and the needy amid the Civid-19 pandemic.

The actor was felicitated on the first day of the three-day virtual convention of GCOT, which was inaugurated by Gutha Sukhendar Reddy, Chairman, Telangana Legislative Council.

Speaking on the occasion, the actor assured the GCOT that his organisation, Shakthi Annadanam, will work with them.

GCOT Executive Chairman Vasanth Kumar Damasthapuram, also known as Delhi Vasanth, said that Sonu Sood helped hundreds of migrant workers return home safely during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The convention — ‘150th Gandhi Jayanthi Utsav’ — has been organised to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who believed in the upliftment of villages to build a progressive India.

The convention saw the launch of an integrated and comprehensive development tool — a technology platform of village monographs.

A village monograph provides the basic information needed for planning and programme implementation, and understands the villages based on research and survey.

The speakers said the fact that the Census department surveyed only 35 villages and compiled monographs out of a total 6.5 lakh villages speaks volumes about “our apathy towards village and gram swaraj”.

The prominent speakers included Nishtha Satyam, Deputy Country Representative, UN Women (India, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives), at the United Nations; Shantha Shina, Secretary, MV Foundation; S.P. Verma, Vice Chairman, Gandhi Global Family; W.R. Reddy, Former Director General, National Institute of Rural Development; V. Prakash Rao, Chairman, Telangana Water Resource; and V. Pravin Rao, Vice Chancellor, PJTSAU.

GCOT is a not for profit social enterprise founded by the Osmania University alumni and its objective is to emancipate the lives of rural dwellers.

