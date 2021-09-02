Geelani buried in local graveyard near his residence in Srinagar

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 2nd September 2021 10:07 am IST
Geelani buried in local graveyard near his residence in Srinagar
Veteran separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani (AFP)

Srinagar: Veteran separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was buried on Thursday in a local graveyard near his uptown Hyderpora residence in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city.

92-year old Geelani passed away around 10.30 p.m. Wednesday at his Hyderpora residence where he remained under house arrest since 2008.

Police sources said Geelani was buried around 4.45 a.m. at the Hyderpora graveyard in the presence of his relatives and neighbours.

Restrictions have been imposed across the Valley on Thursday to maintain law and order.

Authorities also suspended Internet services to check spread of rumours by anti-social elements.

Former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, and other leaders including Sajad Gani Lone of the Peoples Conference, Hasnain Masoodi, Lok Sabha member and NC leader have expressed condolences on Geelani’s death.

No report of any major untoward incident was received from anywhere in the morning.

All markets, public transport, other businesses and educational institutions remained closed in the Valley as contingents of police and paramilitary forces remained deployed around sensitive places in the city and elsewhere.

