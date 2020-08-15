Geelani conferred with Nishan-e-Pakistan award; BJP condemns

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 15th August 2020 6:49 am IST
Geelani conferred with Nishan-e-Pakistan award

Islamabad: Pakistan conferring its highest civilian award on hardline Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani clearly shows that Islamabad supports separatism in Kashmir, a senior BJP leader said on Friday.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan on 90-year-old Geelani in abstentia as the country celebrated its 74th Independence Day on Friday.

Also Read
Syed Ali Shah Geelani quits Hurriyat Conference

“This award clearly shows Pakistan supports terrorism and separatism in Kashmir,” senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta said.

READ:  Iran's supreme leader Khamenei creates official Hindi Twitter account

“It also establishes that terrorism and anti-national elements in Kashmir are funded by Pakistan. It would be advisable that those receiving such honours from Pakistan should stay in that country only,” Gupta said.

Source: PTI
Categories
PakistanTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close