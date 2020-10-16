Gehlot govt to bear 90% cost for development of madrasas

Jaipur, Oct 17 : Aiming at the development of madrasas in Rajasthan, the Gehlot government on Friday announced that it will bear 90 per cent cost of the development while the remaining 10 per cent will be incurred by the madrasa board.

An outlay of Rs 15-25 lakh per madrasa has been earmarked by the state government, confirmed officials adding that the Rajasthan government asked the madrasas across the state to file an application from October 14-29 in order to receive grants for their infrastructural development.

Rajasthan government in its 2019 Budget had mentioned that modernisation of madrasa will be taken up. The item number 116 of the Ashok Gehlot government’s Budget 2019 mentioned “Chief Minister’s Madrasa upgradation scheme” and about Rs 7 crore were allocated by the government for the same.

As per the latest announcement on Friday, the funds will be allotted under the Chief Minister Madrasa Modernisation Scheme. In this regard, a release has been issued by the Secretary, Rajasthan Madrassa Board, who is in the Minority Affairs Department of the Government of Rajasthan.

Accordingly, applications have been sought under the Chief Minister’s Madrasa Modernisation Scheme for the development of A category of madrasas registered with the Rajasthan Madrasa Board.

Under the scheme, a maximum amount of Rs 15 lakh is provided for the primary level madrasas and a maximum of Rs 25 lakh for upper primary level madrasas.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.