Gehlot MLAs oppose Pilot as CM, reach Speaker’s residence to submit resignations

As per state minister Pratap Khachriyawas, 92 MLAs are together and have decided to resign. "We have all the right to choose our leader and we will decide our leader," he said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Updated: 26th September 2022 8:40 am IST
Gehlot MLAs oppose Pilot as CM, reach Speaker's residence to submit resignations
Chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot. (Photo: IANS)

Jaipur: Politics in Rajasthan took a new twist on Sunday with around 70 MLAs, who are staunch supporters of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, gathering at the residence of state minister Shanti Dhariwal, to chalk out a strategy to eliminate Sachin Pilot from the race to select his successor.

As per state minister Pratap Khachriyawas, 92 MLAs are together and have decided to resign. “We have all the right to choose our leader and we will decide our leader,” he said.

Also Read
Tamil Nadu: Two arrested for hurling petrol bombs at house of RSS member in Madurai

These MLAs reached the residence of Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi to submit their resignation.

MS Education Academy

Khachriyawas said that their only demand is that the new Chief Minister should be from those 101 MLAs who helped in saving the government during the rebellion and not from those who were a part of the rebels.

“If 10-15 MLAs will be lent an ear, why not the majority of the MLAs,” he asked.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button