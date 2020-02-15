Gehlot says he would be the first to go to a detention centre

A+ A-

Jaipur: Making a surprise appearance during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA in Jaipur, at a site that’s being billed as Rajasthan’s “Shaheen Bagh”, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday assured that the Congress and the state government were with them and if needed, he would be the first to go to a detention centre.

Mr Gehlot demanded that the centre withdraw the amended citizenship law to maintain peace and harmony in the country.

Speaking at the protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jaipur Mr Gehlot said, “The NDA government should reconsider the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which is against the spirit of the Constitution, and should come forward to withdraw it so that peace and harmony can be maintained.”

Rajasthan CM said information on birthplace of parents was being sought for the National Population Register (NPR). “If I am not able to furnish the details, I too would be asked to live in a detention centre. I am not aware of the birthplace of my parents. You stay assured, if such situation comes then I would be the first to go there,” Mr Gehlot added.

The Chief Minister informed that the BJP government in Assam has refused to implement the NRC. He said although it is the right of a government to make a law, a government should rule as per the sentiments of the people.

Mr Gehlot asserted that several chief ministers were against the CAA and protests are being held at many places across the country, including Rajasthan. The government should understand public sentiments and reconsider its decision, he added.