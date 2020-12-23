Gehlot vs Pilot: Race for posts hots up ahead of Raj Cong rejig

By Archana Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 23 : As the Rajasthan Congress gears up for a rejig soon, senior leaders have been lining up in Delhi to meet state Congress in-charge Ajay Maken to secure decent positions in the organisational structure as well as in political appointments to be announced in the next two months.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot are also expecting a lion’s share in the rejig. In fact, all eyes are set to see who gets a bigger chunk in the rejig, said a Congress worker from the Gehlot camp on conditions of anonymity.

Maken, in fact, is walking on a tightrope to ensure that both the Gehlot and Pilot factions remain balanced in this rejig, he added.

“I met Mr Maken in Delhi and apprised him how lean and mean organisation is the need of the hour. However, Mr Maken made it clear that all decisions will be in CM’s hand to see which role suits whom,” he said, adding that the ball at this time seems to be in Gehlot’s court as he has played well in the recent Congress meeting held in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Pilot supporters told IANS that the PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara was sent to Pilot soon after the initial meeting was held with Maken to get his feedback. This was a high command order from Delhi and hence Pilot’s demands should be heard.

Pilot, in fact in an earlier discussion with IANS, confirmed that he had communicated to Maken that hardworking and young leaders should be given a chance in PCC.

Even during his recent meeting with Maken in New Delhi, he made it clear that he wants hardworking leaders from his camp to replace three ministers inducted in the Cabinet earlier.

State ministers Pratap Khachriyawas, Udailal Anjana and Pramod Bhaya were in Pilot’s camp earlier, however, in the next few months after formation of the government, they changed their camps and joined Gehlot.

While they were inducted at Pilot’s behest in the Cabinet, now the former Deputy CM wants new leaders to replace them.

“Pilot clarified to Maken if Gehlot wants to retain them as ministers, he should retain them under his quota,” said a Congress source.

The Rajasthan PCC was dissolved when Pilot launched a rebellion against the Rajasthan leadership and went to Manesar with 18 MLAs.

While he was removed as PCC chief and his ministerial portfolios were snatched from him, two of his loyalists, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena were also stripped of their portfolios.

It remains to be seen if these leaders from Pilot’s camp who sacrificed their portfolios are inducted back or else if they have to pay the price for supporting him during the political crisis in the state. Also, who gets the lion’s share from the two camps shall decide the future course of action in Rajasthan politics, said another Congress worker.

