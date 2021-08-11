Gellu Srinivas Yadav is TRS’ candidate for Huzurabad by-poll

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday announced Gellu Srinivas Yadav as the party’s candidate for the upcoming by-poll in Huzurabad.

Yadav is the current state president of TRSV, the student wing of the party. He has been a student leader in the party since 2003. He was the TRSV president at Osmania University in 2010, when the separate statehood movement was at its peak.

He was appointed as the state president of TRSV in 2017.

Gellu Srinivas Yadav, TRSV president, is TRS candidate for the forthcoming #Huzurabad assembly bypoll. pic.twitter.com/qktdnp8KxQ — మైత్రేయ (@mythreyaa) August 11, 2021

The by-poll in the Huzurabad assembly constituency is necessitated due to the resignation of sitting MLA and former health minister Eatala Rajender. Rajender later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Reports earlier said that the election schedule is likely by the end of this month and hence, the political action in Huzurabad picked up steam.