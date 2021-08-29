Genelia Deshmukh seeks inspiration from her children amid COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: Actor Genelia Deshmukh is inspired by her children who have easily adapted to online classes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Genelia took to her Instagram Story and shared glimpses of her children — Riaan and Rahyl, drawing and colouring for their school work.

In the images, the boys can be seen wearing matching outfits as they get busy working on their drawings.

“Art kinda day,” Genelia added to the picture.

In the next post, she captures the snap of her kid uploading his artwork.

Also Read Alia Bhatt to SRK: Know how much actors are getting paid for their upcoming movies

“So much to learn from how kids adapt to any situation…Just like that,” she captioned the super cute photo.

In her last IG Story, Genelia showcases their complete drawings and also writes an inspirational message for all parents.

“Choose to see beauty in imperfection. They are kids and it is their art not yours,” she signed off.

Genelia tied the knot with actor Riteish Deshmukh on February 3, 2012.

They welcomed their first son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.