Genpact hires freshers for Process Associate posts – Apply online

Hyderabad: Genpact is inviting applications from jobseekers including freshers to fill the vacancies of Process Associate (Non-Voice Customer Care) in Hyderabad.

In order to be eligible for the post, the candidates must be graduates (Holding a post-graduation degree is an advantage). They should be fluent in English.

Apart from education qualification, the candidates must have probing skills, analyzing skills, and problem-solving skills.

The selected candidates must be able to work both independently and in a team. They should be capable to provide excellent customer service to the customers.

They must be able to work on a flexible schedule.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the Genpact website (click here).

Jobs in Hyderabad

It seems that the hiring processes are increasing in Hyderabad as COVID-19 cases have dropped. Recently, a US-based company [24]7.ai revealed that it is going to hire 1500 persons.

Another multinational company, IBM has invited applications from job seekers for the post of Technical Support Associate.

Also Read Jobs in Hyderabad: Applications invited for IBM Technical Support Associate posts

Wipro has also invited applications from engineering graduates for Elite National Talent Hunt which is a fresher’s hiring program. The last date for the registration of applications is September 15, 2021.