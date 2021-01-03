George Clooney seems to have found a film ‘that’s worse than Batman & Robin’

By IANS|   Published: 3rd January 2021 2:14 pm IST
Los Angeles, Jan 3 : Hollywood star George Clooney is not looking forward to the release of his low budget horror film Grizzly II, which was made in the eighties.A

The 1983 horror thriller, which was shelved for decades, has Clooney sporting a mullet. His character gets eaten by a bear in the movie, reports thesun.co.uk.

“I haven’t seen it, and I dona¿t know that I want to. It was a bad time for hair and clothes,” said the actor.

“I have a sense I have found something that’s worse than ‘Batman & Robin’,” he shared while referring to his 1997 superhero film that didn’t grab many eyeballs.

“Grizzly II” was shot in Hungary when Clooney was 21 years old. It also stars other then-newcomers Charlie Sheen and Laura Dern. Producer Suzanne Nagy is planning a limited release of the movie.

