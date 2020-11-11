Georgia reports 2,911 new Covid cases

News Desk 1Published: 11th November 2020 5:35 pm IST

Tbilisi, Nov 11 : Georgia on Wednesday reported 2,911 new Covid-19 cases, bringing its total to 66,561.

A total of 1,056 of the 2,911 new cases were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health said.

As of Wednesday, 49,811 of the 66,561 patients have recovered, while 566 others have died, said the centre.
Georgia reported the first confirmed case on February 26, Xinhua reported.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Terrorist surrenders as gunfight rages on in Kashmir (2nd Ld)
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 11th November 2020 5:35 pm IST
Back to top button