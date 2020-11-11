Georgia reports 2,911 new Covid cases

Tbilisi, Nov 11 : Georgia on Wednesday reported 2,911 new Covid-19 cases, bringing its total to 66,561.

A total of 1,056 of the 2,911 new cases were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health said.

As of Wednesday, 49,811 of the 66,561 patients have recovered, while 566 others have died, said the centre.

Georgia reported the first confirmed case on February 26, Xinhua reported.

Source: IANS

