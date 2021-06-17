German battery market up 35% last year despite pandemic

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 17th June 2021 10:41 am IST
German battery market up 35% last year despite pandemic
Representational Image

Berlin: The German battery market grew 35 per cent to 5.9 billion euros (7.2 billion US dollars) last year, faster than in 2019, the German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association (ZVEI) said on Wednesday.

Lithium-ion batteries, which are used in electric cars and e-bikes, accounted for the largest share of the market at three billion euros, according to the ZVEI.

The segment increased by 63 per cent year-on-year, Xinhua reported.

MS Education Academy

“Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the German battery market is on an upward trend,” said Christian Eckert, managing director of ZVEI’s batteries division, in a statement. The volume of the market for lithium-ion batteries in particular “increased enormously.”

The market volume for lithium-ion batteries was partly due to the “high growth in imports” of battery cells to Germany, the association noted. Imports of lithium-ion batteries from Asia grew 14 per cent in 2020, with imports from China even increasing 16 per cent.

“China is by far the most important battery supplier for Germany from Asia,” the ZVEI noted. In total, 1.9 billion euros worth of batteries were imported by Germany from China in 2020.

“Almost all of Germany’s battery imports come from Asia and Europe,” the ZVEI said. Europe accounted for 52 per cent of total imports, and Asia, 46 per cent.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Automobile updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button