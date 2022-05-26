Germany approves Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

New Delhi: Germany on Thursday approved the ‘Made in India’ Bharat Biotech’s Covid vaccine Covaxin.

“Covaxin has been approved by Germany. The entrants will no longer need proof of vaccination as the Federal Cabinet relaxes restrictions,” said Bharat Biotech in a tweet on Thursday.

“The Federal Cabinet of Germany has approved Covaxin and relaxed restrictions on the entry for those vaccinated with WHO approved vaccines. The promulgation takes effect from June 2022,” said the vaccine manufacturer in a statement.

Walter J. Lindner, German Ambassador to India, on Thursday hailed the German government for recognizing the WHO-listed Bharat Biotech’s Covid vaccine, Covaxin for travel to the country starting June 1.

Taking to Twitter, the Ambassador said: “Very happy that GER government just decided to recognize WHO-listed Covaxin for travels to GER, starting June 1! This Embassy has been pushing very actively for such decision (because of Covid-backlogs visa sections have longer waiting periods than normal, please have patience).”

The World Health Organization in November last year issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for Covaxin.